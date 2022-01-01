Dopo il Ponte
"Il ponte" is an Italian restaurant that brings innovative and exciting cooking to Bridgehampton. Delicious, exceptionally well-prepared food served in settings that are simultaneously elegant, comfortable and unpretentious. Weather you dine on our beautiful patio, elegant dining room or always "happening" bar, you'll enjoy our delicious crafted cocktail, wide selection of wines, oysters and caviar, wood-fired pizza and much more.
2402 Montauk Highway
Location
Bridgehampton NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
