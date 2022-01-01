Go
IM Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

1105 N Market St • $

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

The Burrito$6.25
Two Eggs w/ Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese and Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in a White Tortilla.
Coffee 16$2.25
Locally Sourced (Elixr Coffee Philly) - Fresh Roasted, Ground & Brewed
Bagel w/ Toppings$1.50
Egg Sandwich w/ Options$3.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
White Tortilla w/ melted cheddar, white chicken sautéed in our signature buffalo sauce. (side of ranch or blue cheese or spicy ranch
Cafe Latte
Double shot of espresso w/ steamed, textured milk.
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)
Sweet Latte
Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk
Caprese Panini$8.00
BASIL PESTO SPREAD W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO PANINI GRILLED ON SOURDOUGH (add chicken $2.00)
Turkey Cheddar Stinger Panini$8.50
Our Signature Grilled Panini w/ Turkey, Cheddar, Sriracha Aioli, Tomato, Pickle Panini Grilled on Sourdough.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1105 N Market St

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
