Go
Toast

Ima – Corktown

Come in and enjoy!

2015 Michigan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Pho$15.00
vegan pho broth • rice noodles • roasted tofu • bean sprout • white onion • basil • jalapeno • lime
Boombap$15.00
fried egg • shiitake • slaw • cucumber • pepito chili sauce
Spicy Pork Udon$16.00
toasted chili broth • smoked pork loin • soft egg • garlic oil
Ima Tacos$9.00
jicama shell • wakame slaw • green chili hot sauce • toasted corn • shiso
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings$10.00
kimchi • chili-black vinegar sauce
Yaki Udon$15.00
pan-fried • market greens • beech mushrooms • crispy garlic • sesame-butter sauce
Curry Udon$16.00
silky curry broth • soft egg • ginger pickle
Beef Pho$16.00
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, ginger bbq beef, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeño, lime, schmaltz
Steamed Edamame$6.00
edamame • chilis • lemon • olive oil • sea salt
Forest Udon$16.00
porcini broth • roasted tofu • smoked trumpets • rosemary • garlic oil
See full menu

Location

2015 Michigan Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McShane's

No reviews yet

Mcshane's Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar

Mink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FOLK

No reviews yet

Located in Corktown, Detroit
Folk is a gourmet market & cafe offering high quality and thoughtfully sourced provisions.
Food, drinks, grocery and gifts can be ordered online, from our walk-up espresso window or shopped in-person.
We specialize in gourmet grocery, gifts, biodynamic wine and offer catering services.

Mudgie's Deli

No reviews yet

Temporarily closed for repairs and updates. Check back in February!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston