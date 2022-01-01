Go
Ima – Mad Heights

Located in front of the Target plaza parking lot.

32203 John R Rd.

Popular Items

Vegan Pho$15.00
vegan pho broth • rice noodles • roasted tofu • bean sprout • white onion •Thai basil • jalapeno • lime
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings$10.00
chili-black vinegar sauce, lemon
Miso Ramen$16.00
(Vegan without egg) miso veggie broth, soft egg, roasted tofu, smoked trumpet mushrooms, sesame garlic oil
vegetarian
Spicy Pork Udon$16.00
toasted chili broth • smoked pork loin • soft egg • garlic oil
Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich$13.00
crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon
Steamed Edamame$6.00
edamame • chilis • lemon • olive oil • sea salt
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Roasted chicken-shoyu broth, soft egg, buttered baby corn, sesame garlic oil
Spicy Tori Ramen$16.00
Choice of sesame chicken or smoked pork loin. Spicy chicken bone broth, soft egg, sesame garlic oil, house chili oil
Crispy CHICKEN Bites$10.00
karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles
• furikake kewpie • lemon
Yaki Butter Udon$15.00
pan-fried • market greens • beech mushrooms • crispy garlic • sesame-butter sauce
Madison Heights MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
