ima – Midtown

4870 Cass Ave

Popular Items

SHOYU Ramen$16.00
roasted chicken-shoyu broth • soft egg • buttered baby corn • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.
Crispy CHICKEN Don$15.00
karaage crispy chicken thigh • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori
Spicy Pork Udon$15.00
Toasted Chili Bone Broth, smoked pork loin, soft egg, garlic oil, chili thread. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.
Fried Japanese Yam$8.00
olive oil poached & flash fried • spiced pepitas • vegan Szechuan XO sauce • scallion
Sauce Contains: Gluten and Soy, CANNOT be removed.
Yaki Butter Udon$15.00
pan-fried udon • beech mushroom • crispy garlic • sesame-butter sauce
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings$10.00
house made! • chili-black vinegar sauce • lemon
Contains: Gluten , Shellfish, Soy. CANNOT be removed.
Steamed Edamame$6.00
edamame • chilis • lemon • sesame oil • sea salt
Spicy Tori Ramen$16.00
spicy chicken bone broth • soft egg • sesame garlic oil • house chili oil. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.
Fried CHICKEN Bites$10.00
karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles
• furikake kewpie • lemon
Contains: Soy, Cannot be removed.
Karaage Fried CHICKEN Sandwich$13.00
crispy fried thigh • cabbage slaw & house pickles • furikake kewpie • brioche roll • lemon
Contains: Soy CANNOT be removed.
4870 Cass Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
