Imani

Authentic Caribbean Food in Brooklyn

CHICKEN

271 Adelphi Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana Bread Pudding$10.00
Caramel drizzle, brioche bread, dried raisins, coconut cream custard
Spicy Spare Ribs$16.00
Pineapple and Caribbean Slaw
Baked Wings$18.00
Tamarind and Apricot Sauce
Stuffed Plantain Boat$14.00
Whole Plantain over grilled pineapple, Stuffed with mozzarella, Shrimp succotash and scotch bonnet, Topped with jalapeño, fresh radish and sriracha sour cream.
Rice & Peas$7.00
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Macaroni with melted cheese
Jerk Corn on the Cob$9.00
Toasted Coconut Flakes and Jerk Butter
Ackee & Salt Fish Spring Roll$15.00
Callaloo, ackee, scotch bonnett sauce
Side of Fried Chicken$16.00
Steamed Callaloo$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

271 Adelphi Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

