Imasa Sushi

Modern Sushi and Asian Restaurtant

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

8570 stirling rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)

Popular Items

Miami Heat Roll$17.00
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Tuna Toppings, Spicy Mayo, Scallions, Chili Sauce
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, Scallions, Seaweed
Green Dragon Roll$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado on Top, Spicy Mayo
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Imitation Krab, Cream Cheese in a Crispy Fried Wonton with Plum Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Sesame
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Scallion, Sesame
J B Roll$9.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion, Sesame
Crispy Rice$13.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, and spicy mayonnaise.
Rainbow Roll$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Whitefish, Avocado, Krab, Cucumber
California Roll$7.00
Krab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame.
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

8570 stirling rd

Hollywood FL

Sunday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:30 pm
