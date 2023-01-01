Imlay City restaurants you'll love
Silver Grill
535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
|$9.00
Ham and American cheese
|Rise n' Shine
|$7.50
2eggs | choice of meat | 1 breakfast side and toast
|Farmers
|$10.00
Ham | green pepper | onion | mushroom | tomato and American cheese
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Stevo's Bar & Grill
596 s cedar st, Imlay city
|Popular items
|Slim Jim Sandwich
|$12.00
Lean ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pressed hoagie bun
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled rye
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Three large Bavarian soft pretzels. Served with queso