Burritos in Imlay City

Imlay City restaurants
Imlay City restaurants that serve burritos

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 430 E. Capac Rd.

430 E. Capac Rd., Imlay City

No reviews yet
Takeout
WET BURRITO$0.00
Stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side. Your choice of red sauce, ranchero sauce, salsa verde, or chili meat. Topped with shredded melted cheese.
TEXAS BURRITO$0.00
Stuffed with, red sauce, rice, beans, and your choice of meat. Topped with queso blanco. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce on the side.
Silver Grill

535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Choose one of our omelette creations and we’ll wrap it up served with hash browns
