Chicken tenders in Imlay City

Imlay City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Silver Grill
535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders Basket
$11.00
More about Silver Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Stevo's Bar & Grill
596 s cedar st, Imlay city
Avg 4.5
(249 reviews)
Chicken Tender Dinner
$15.50
Five piece chicken tenders and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Stevo's Bar & Grill
