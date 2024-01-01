Crispy chicken in Imlay City
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 430 E. Capac Rd.
430 E. Capac Rd., Imlay City
|CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO
|$0.00
Loaded with a mixture of lettuce and pico de gallo, topped with our creamy queso. Rice and beans on the side
More about Stevo's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Stevo's Bar & Grill
596 s cedar st, Imlay city
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and eggs
|Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun