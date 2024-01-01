Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Imlay City

Go
Imlay City restaurants
Toast

Imlay City restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 430 E. Capac Rd.

430 E. Capac Rd., Imlay City

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO$0.00
Loaded with a mixture of lettuce and pico de gallo, topped with our creamy queso. Rice and beans on the side
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 430 E. Capac Rd.
Stevo's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Stevo's Bar & Grill

596 s cedar st, Imlay city

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and eggs
Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun
More about Stevo's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Imlay City

Quesadillas

Reuben

Burritos

Patty Melts

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Imlay City to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (120 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (763 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (784 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston