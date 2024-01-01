Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Imlay City

Go
Imlay City restaurants
Toast

Imlay City restaurants that serve french fries

Silver Grill image

 

Silver Grill

535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about Silver Grill
Stevo's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Stevo's Bar & Grill

596 s cedar st, Imlay city

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side French Fries$3.50
Side portion of french fries cooked until golden brown
More about Stevo's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Imlay City

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Burritos

Patty Melts

Reuben

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Imlay City to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston