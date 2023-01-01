Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Imlay City
/
Imlay City
/
Reuben
Imlay City restaurants that serve reuben
Silver Grill
535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City
No reviews yet
Reuben
$6.99
More about Silver Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Stevo's Bar & Grill
596 s cedar st, Imlay city
Avg 4.5
(249 reviews)
Reuben Sandwich
$12.00
Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled rye
More about Stevo's Bar & Grill
