Reuben in Imlay City

Imlay City restaurants
Imlay City restaurants that serve reuben

Silver Grill image

 

Silver Grill

535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$6.99
More about Silver Grill
Stevo's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Stevo's Bar & Grill

596 s cedar st, Imlay city

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled rye
More about Stevo's Bar & Grill
