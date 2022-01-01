Go
IMM THAI

Come on in and enjoy!

301 Central Ave Suite 6

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF) (VG)
Sautéed thin rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in a sweet tamarind sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice (VG)
Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, cashew nuts, pineapples, eggs, onions, mushrooms, and mixed vegetables.
Drunken Noodle (GF) (VG)
Sautéed flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and thai basil in a chili pepper sauce.
Drunken Fried Rice (VG)
Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, fresh thai basil, chili, eggs, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and mixed vegetables.
Penang Curry (GF) ((VG)
Chicken, beef, or shrimp with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, red bell peppers, onions, stew carrots, and vegetables.
Pad See Ew (GF) (VG)
Sautéed flat rice noodles with eggs and broccoli in a sweet brown sauce.
Thai Chicken Wings$7.95
With lightly breaded wings tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with a touch of sriracha and soy reduction.
Chicken Curry Puff$8.50
Baked puff pastry stuffed with sauté ground chicken, sweet potato, idaho potato, carrots, red onions, curry powder, and thai condiments.
Fried RIce (GF) (VG)
Sautéed Thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, mushrooms, onions, eggs, and mixed vegetables with soy reduction sauce.
Thai Spring Rolls (VG)$7.95
Fried spring Rolls with glass noodles and mixed vegetables served with home-made sweet peach sauce.
Location

301 Central Ave Suite 6

Clark NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
