Go
Toast

Immersion Brewing

Local Craft Beer, Family Owned, Independent

550 SW Industrial Way • $$

Avg 4 (447 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish Tacos$15.00
Flour tortillas with house beer-battered cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & roasted jalapeno aioli. Served with chips and salsa
Pub Pretzel$8.00
Baked Fresh; Friday, Saturday, Sunday only.
Two house-made pretzel served with creamy beer pub cheese and a side of stone ground mustard.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast
Immersion Burger$17.00
8oz wagyu chuck patty, white cheddar, arugula, tomato, grilled onions, burger sauce, between a brioche bun. Served with French Fries
Pub Fish$17.00
Golden fried beer battered Dutch Harbor Alaskan cod served with thin-cut fries, house-made tartar and cabbage slaw
Cheese Burger$15.00
Simple and Classic. 8oz wagyu chuck patty, white cheddar, on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries
Southwest Cobb$15.00
Spring green mix topped with southwest grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, black beans, corn, white cheddar, and avocado. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.
Pub House Burger$17.00
Bacon, beer pub cheese, crispy onions and handcrafted burger sauce on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Elbow noodles tossed in our rich and creamy cheese sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 SW Industrial Way

Bend OR

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AVID Cider Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Pig

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miyagi Ramen

No reviews yet

Ramen Shop, Bend OR

Monkless Belgian Ales

No reviews yet

We are open M-Th from 11:30-9p Fr-Sa 11a-10p and Sun 11a-9p. We appreciate your continued support Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston