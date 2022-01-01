Go
Main pic

London House Orlando

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8000 Via Dellagio Way

Orlando, FL 32819

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

8000 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando FL 32819

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

fresh&co

No reviews yet

just made. just for you.

The Madras Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nick Filet - Orlando

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

No reviews yet

Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments on Sandlake Road, Orlando.

London House Orlando

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston