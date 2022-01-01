Go
Toast

Immigrant Food

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1309 5th St. NE Space 430

Avg 3.5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower Nuggets$11.00
Crispy-battered cauliflower florets. Contains peanuts!
Mumbai Mariachi$16.00
Spiced-rubbed steak on baby spinach, roasted potatoes, corn, feta cheese, carrots and green onions. Served with a Smokey Mango Chipotle Sauce. Spicy!
Old Saigon$15.00
Bahn Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.
Persian Plants and Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing, Topped with almonds and crackle rice. Vegetarian option available with red lentil patty!
Asian Chicken Wings$16.00
1 lb. of falling-off-the-bone chicken wings with an Asian-BBQ inspired sauce. (Warning: contains peanuts!)
Belgian Fries$8.00
Seasoned + served with homemade aioli sauce
Havana Sandwich$15.00
Many have called it the "best Cuban sandwich in town"! It's hearty and filled with warm Swiss cheese and three types of tender pork on a toasted French Hoagie. Topped with dijonaise sauce and pineapple pickles.
Sweet Churros$8.00
Churros drizzled with Ecuadorian chocolate and Argentinian dulce de leche
Viet Vibes$15.00
Adobo spiced chicken on kale, rice noodles, broccoli, peanuts, bean sprouts, jalapeño, mango. Served with a pho vinaigrette.
Asian Salmon & Napa$16.00
Inspired by immigrants across the Asian continent, this is a delicious, vegetable-forward salad. Miso blueberry oven-glazed salmon, roasted Napa cabbage topped with crunchy almonds, served with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and blueberries with a lemon vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1309 5th St. NE Space 430

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Last Call

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Cielo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stellina Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Our menu is simple, spirited, and celebrates the humble, yet robust street food culture of the southern Italian coast

District Doughnut

No reviews yet

Handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts and locally roasted Compass Coffee. Voted "Best Doughnut" in Washington DC for 4 consecutive years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston