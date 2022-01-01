Go
World flavors with a mission. Immigrant Food’s fresh, creative dishes reflect how we see America at its core: diverse, nourishing and welcoming. A menu created by award-winning chef Enrique Limardo.

FRENCH FRIES

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Classique Grilled Cheese$13.00
Toasted French "Croque Monsieur" classic with Swiss cheese, ham and a dab of Mayo.
CRAIZE combo deal$17.00
Get a combo and save! Choose any sandwich and add Craize crackers, a new brand of immigrant-created healthy nibbles in a variety of unusual flavors.
Stickers (3 for $1!)$1.00
Peruvian Iced Coffee$4.00
Hot Tea$4.00
Old Saigon Sandwich$15.00
Banh Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.
The Havana Sandwich$15.00
Many have called it the "best Cuban sandwich in town"! It's hearty and filled with warm Swiss cheese and three types of tender pork on a toasted French Hoagie. Topped with dijonaise sauce, pickled onions and pickled pineapple.
PLATE IT FORWARD
Help feed the community in need this season. We work with local NGO partners CAIR Coalition, Sanctuary DMV, and Ayuda to distribute donated bowls to the immigrant community. Select the amount of bowls you're donating below. Thank you for your contribution!
Café Calma$6.00
A rich latte with oatmilk, dates, and Peruvian coffee. Perfect to cozy up on a cold day!
Asian BBQ Chicken Wings$16.00
1 lb. of falling-off-the-bone chicken wings with an Asian-BBQ inspired sauce. (Warning: contains peanuts!)
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
