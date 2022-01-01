Burritos in Immokalee
Immokalee restaurants that serve burritos
The Pub & Bean of Ave Maria - 5068 Annunciation Circle
5068 Annunciation Circle, Immokalee
|BEAN Burrito
|$8.25
Scrambled eggs, bacon hash brown & cheese witha side of housemade salsa served with your choice of home fries or grits
Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria - 5080 Annunciation Circle
5080 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria
|#22 Regular Burritos
|$12.99
2 Burritos stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken ,beans and cheese served with side of rice
|Ave Maria Burrito
|$15.99
Big Burrito stuffed with chicken fajita , bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo, and rice with 6 large shrimp topped with queso
|#24 Super Cheesy Chicken Burrito
|$15.99
Big burrito stuffed with chicken fajita, bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo, and rice topped with queso and served with a side of charro beans