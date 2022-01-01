Chicken tenders in Immokalee
Immokalee restaurants that serve chicken tenders
OASIS The Kitchen Lounge
5072 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria
|K - Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
The Pub & Bean of Ave Maria - 5068 Annunciation Circle
5068 Annunciation Circle, Immokalee
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw & Honey Mustard Dressing
|Chicken Tender Melt
|$14.00
crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese on sourdough
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$6.00