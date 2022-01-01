Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Immokalee

Immokalee restaurants
Immokalee restaurants that serve tacos

OASIS The Kitchen Lounge

5072 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oasis Tacos$0.00
More about OASIS The Kitchen Lounge
Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria image

 

Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria - 5080 Annunciation Circle

5080 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
#19 Flour Tacos$12.99
2 Tacos Ground beef or shredded chicken lettuce, tomato, cheese on top served with rice and beans
Tacos Al Pastor Plate$14.99
3 Tacos of al pastor(pork)on puffy tortillas topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro served with a side of rice and beans with a side salad
Bistec Tacos$10.99
3 tacos of chopped up steak on puffy tortillas topped with grilled onion and cilantro
More about Lozano's Mexican Restaurant- Ave Maria - 5080 Annunciation Circle

