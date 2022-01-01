Go
Impasta

459 N. Roxbury Dr.

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl$12.75
Get it exactly how you want it by choosing your own noodle, sauce and protein :)
Impossible Bolognese - Zoodles$14.75
Zoodles, tomato, impossible meat, red wine reduction (Vegan).
Warm Mushroom Salad$16.75
Mushroom medley, capers, cashews, micro rainbow green (Vegan).
Pesto with Ricotta - Cauliflower Gnocchi$15.75
Cauliflower gnocchi, basil, parmesan, toasted pine nuts, ricotta.
The Perfect Cobb$16.75
Romaine lettuce, roasted tomatoes, hearts of palm, mozzarella, hard-boiled egg, candied bacon, avocado, red onion, and choice or protein.
Pomodoro - Zoodles$12.75
Zoodles, tomato, basil (Vegan).
Margherita Pizza$17.50
Cauliflower crust, tomato, mozzarella, basil.
Truffle Mushroom - Squash Tagliatelle$18.75
Butternut squash tagliatelle, white wine, mushroom, truffle (Vegan).
Four Cheese - Cauliflower Gnocchi$15.75
Cauliflower gnocchi, mascarpone, fontina, asiago, parmesan.
Pink Sauce Spaghetti Squash$12.75
Spaghetti squash, tomato, vodka reduction, cream
Location

Beverly Hills CA

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
