Imperial Beach restaurants you'll love

Must-try Imperial Beach restaurants

POKÉ 1·2·3 image

 

POKÉ 1·2·3

801 Palm Avenue #102, Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OISHI - ORDER HERE$13.49
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE$13.49
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
Boba Tea$5.99
More about POKÉ 1·2·3
Swagyu Chop Shop image

 

Swagyu Chop Shop

1002 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Swagyu Burger$18.00
Two 4oz Swagyu Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles, Secret Sauce, Sadie Rose Brioche Bun
Nitro Potatoes$10.00
Served with a side of Secret Sauce and Ketchup
El Swagador$25.00
Swagyu Smashburger with Pork Belly, Smoked Onions and Pickled Serrano
More about Swagyu Chop Shop
Jack's Fire Pit image

 

Jack's Fire Pit

995 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jack's Fire Pit
