When our mother and father opened up the Imperial Diner in 1972, it was a small place dedicated to serving fresh food at a reasonable price. Now, fifty years later, we've grown a bit but we still have the same goal in heart. With our full service bar and professional wait staff we specialize in providing an upscale dining experience for an affordable price.
For your convenience we've just installed a curbside pick up service for those days when you are too busy to cook but still need a hot meal to bring home. Whether you're coming in for a delicious breakfast or one of our gourmet dinner selections, you will always enjoy the highest quality.
We hope to see you soon!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

63 West Merrick Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Club$16.00
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Cheese Burger Deluxe$15.00
french fry, onion ring, lettuce, tomato
Small Soup To Go Saturday$6.50
Famous Greek Salad$16.75
Imported Feta Cheese, Anchovy Filets, Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Tomatoes, Romaine, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onions, Dressed with House Greek Vinaigrette, Served with Toasted Pita Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

63 West Merrick Road

Freeport NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
