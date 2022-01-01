Imperial 46 Restaurant
Hibachi : Sushi : Chinese Cuisine
1570 US Highway 46
Popular Items
Location
1570 US Highway 46
Woodland Park NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Joey McBride's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Hillery Street Restaurant & Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Sushi Lounge Totowa
New Jerseys Best Sushi 19 years running!
46 Lounge
Come in and enjoy!