Imposto's Pizza

Serving up the goods that Hoboken craves! Pizza, Pasta, Subs, Cannolis & more all made with the highest quality ingredients!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

102 Washington St • $

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Burger$10.95
8 oz Angus All-Beef Burger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Garden Salad$8.95
Simple and Fresh. Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers tossed in your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad$8.95
A classic. Fresh romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.95
Chicken Vodka Parm Sub$12.95
Classic Cheese Pizza$16.95
Margherita Pizza$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
Soda Cans$1.88
Cheesesteak Sub$12.95
Chicken Cutlet Salad$12.95
Nice and crispy! Fresh romaine, crispy breaded chicken, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, tossed in honey mustard dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

102 Washington St

Hoboken NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

