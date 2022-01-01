Go
impulse juice co.

100% organic + vegan
cold pressed juices, smoothies, bowls

1428 W 32nd St

Popular Items

rootside$12.00
beet. carrot. chard. turmeric. orange. ginger
solely celery$9.00
celery
cold brew coffee$5.00
equal exchange coffee
daily mix - online$7.77
beet. burdock. apple. fennel. carrot. blood orange. pear
dandy lion$12.00
dandelion greens. burdock. cucumber. \t\t
pear. parsley. orange. grapefruit
goodhue$12.00
chard. kale. celery. cucumber. spinach.\t
parsley. lemon
puddlejumper$12.00
bok choy. fennel. spinach.\t
pineapple. orange. mint
royal lemonade$9.00
maqui. apple. ginger. lemon. alkaline water
wishingwell$12.00
carrot. apple. lemon
sunseeker$12.00
apple. ginger. lemon
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
