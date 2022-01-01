impulse juice co.
100% organic + vegan
cold pressed juices, smoothies, bowls
1428 W 32nd St
Popular Items
Location
1428 W 32nd St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uptown Lobby & Granada Theater
Chic uptown atmosphere offering Spanish American Cuisine paired with tantalizing craft cocktails. Join us at the lobby for Crabby Hour, Date Night or Dinner. Our Patio will be open when weather permits. Our theater has a full calendar lined up with a variety of entertainment options. Socially distanced and sanitized. If using your gift card for ticket purchase please call 612-439-2558
Gigi's Cafe
A neighborhood spot, for those in the neighborhood and beyond!
Cafe, Coffee Shop, and Bakery serving delicious food and tasty drinks.
The Pourhouse - Uptown
Come in and enjoy!
Fig + Farro
Plant-based restaurant with a mission to fight climate change. We plant a tree for every guest served!