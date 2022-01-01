In Plane View
We are a family owned bar and grill located across the street from Mitchell International Airport. Our patio has excellent views. Stop in for a bite to eat and an ice cold drink!
700 E Layton Ave
Location
700 E Layton Ave
milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Milwaukee Classic Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Jerseys Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Bad Moon Saloon
Stay Groovy, Bad Moon Baby