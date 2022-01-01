In Situ
As an exhibition restaurant at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, we bring together a revolving collection of culinary influencers, innovators, and icons to make their contributions accessible for greater public engagement. This collaborative project reimagines the traditional model of a restaurant to offer a unique cultural experience within the museum.
151 Third Street
Location
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:55 pm
|Monday
|4:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:55 pm
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:55 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:55 pm
|Friday
|4:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:55 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:55 pm
