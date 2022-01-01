Go
Toast
  • /
  • Pella
  • /
  • In't Veld's Meat Market/Butcher's Brewhuis

In't Veld's Meat Market/Butcher's Brewhuis

We pride ourselves on serving high-quality meats prepared with local ingredients and long-held family recipes you won’t find anywhere else.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

820 Main St • $

Avg 4.9 (228 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Business Services
Delivery
Takeout

Location

820 Main St

Pella IA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dutchfix

No reviews yet

Food Dutch people love!

Big Acai Bowls

No reviews yet

Welcome to Big Acai, located in Pella, IA! In addition to in-store ordering, we are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00, Sat: 9:15 - 7:00, and Sun: 11:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders.

De Kelder Speakeasy

No reviews yet

Basement full service bar, small plates, fantastic desserts, and coffee

Dutchfix

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston