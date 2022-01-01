Go
Inaka Ramen

A ramen concept that focus on customization and authentic cooking process.

RAMEN

120 5th Ave SW • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tonkotsu$13.50
Tonkotsu Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Sprouts, Egg / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired.
Chicken Gyoza$6.50
Chicken thigh meat and tender mixed with shitake and spinach.
Hand-made.
Limited quantity.
Tempura Veg$7.50
Tempura Fried Assorted Vegetable
Vegetable Croquette$7.00
Hand made vegetable croquettes deep fired then drizzled with house katsu sauce.
Limited Quantity
Veggie Gyoza$6.50
Vegan Gyoza, Fried
Glass Noodle, Napa Cabbage, Tofu, Woodear Mushroom, and Kelp.
Hand Made (Limited Quantity)
Side Noodle$2.00
BYO Ramen$13.50
Pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons
Shoyu$11.00
Aromatic Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Broccolini /
Sub Chashu out for vegan / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired
Pork Gyoza$6.50
Poached Pork Gyoza
Calamari$8.50
Battered squid, fried.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

120 5th Ave SW

Olympia WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

