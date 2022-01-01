Go
In A Pickle Restaurant

We're located on Moody Street in Waltham, MA featured on many of the best featured food shows out there - DDD, The Travel Channel, Food Channel and others!
Our traditional American style breakfasts and uniquely styled sandwich selection have been the backbone of our success. With a commitment to our community and the focus on total guest satisfaction we have been able to provide not only a great food product, but a great overall experience as well.
We strive every day to meet and exceed our guests expectations. We know and
understand that without our guests there is no 'Us'. It is very important to us that every guest receives the best experience they possibly can while in our restaurant.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

265 Moody Street • $

Avg 4.1 (1084 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

265 Moody Street

Waltham MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
