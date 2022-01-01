In A Pickle Restaurant
We're located on Moody Street in Waltham, MA featured on many of the best featured food shows out there - DDD, The Travel Channel, Food Channel and others!
Our traditional American style breakfasts and uniquely styled sandwich selection have been the backbone of our success. With a commitment to our community and the focus on total guest satisfaction we have been able to provide not only a great food product, but a great overall experience as well.
We strive every day to meet and exceed our guests expectations. We know and
understand that without our guests there is no 'Us'. It is very important to us that every guest receives the best experience they possibly can while in our restaurant.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
265 Moody Street • $
Location
265 Moody Street
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
