Go
Toast

Inca Social - Vienna

Inca Social is a Peruvian Restaurant that brings food, friends and flavor together for an authentic experience. We offer a Social atmosphere with great cocktails and craft beer perfect for any get together with family and friends.

2670 Avenir pl Suite I

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ARROZ CON POLLO$18.00
“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.
CEVICHE CARRETILLERO$20.00
AJI DE GALLINA$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
EMPANADAS$8.00
Two empanadas served with Peruvian pico de gallo and our Inca sauce and your choice of: Aji de gallina or ground beef
CHAUFA AEROPUERTO$12.50
Stir-fried rice or quinoa and with
spring onions, red peppers, ,
scrambled eggs, ginger and soy sauce. Your choice of:
SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
CAUSAS
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with your choice of toppings
CLASICO
Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.
INCA BALLS$9.00
Our causa dough stuffed with your choice of cheese or ground beef, rolled into balls, breaded, flash fried and served with rocoto cream sauce.
TEQUEÑOS$8.00
Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.
See full menu

Location

2670 Avenir pl Suite I

Vienna VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

District Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

No reviews yet

A glass box at the heart of the Mosiac District showcasing the planet’s finest coffee, gelato, pastries, small bites, and alcoholic distractions.

Our Mom Eugenia

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of the Mosaic District!

Caboose Brewing Company

No reviews yet

good beer, thoughtful food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston