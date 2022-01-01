Go
Toast

Inches Taco's Food Truck 1

Mexican Street Tacos

TACOS

228 Beck Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Taco Meal$9.99
Elote$3.00
Burrito$7.50
Guacamole N' Chips$5.00
Quesadilla With Meat$5.00
Horchata$2.50
Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Tacos$2.75
Torta$6.50
Jarritos$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

228 Beck Avenue

South Elgin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mi Vallarta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Grumpy Goat Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny's Supper Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Casa Del Pollo Asado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston