Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire

Mexican Street Tacos!

43W478 IL-72

Popular Items

Chips n salsa$2.00
Elote$3.00
Tacos$2.75
Quesadilla With Meat$5.00
Burrito$7.50
Guacamole N' Chips$5.00
2 Taco Meal$8.50
3 Taco Meal$9.99
Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Queso Dip N' Chips$5.00
Hampshire IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
