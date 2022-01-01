Go
Lucky Dog Café - Inclusion Coffee

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM



2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Veggie - 12$12.00
hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado
Caramel Macchiato Large$5.45
Caramel Macchiato Large
Belgium Waffle$3.50
Bagel$3.75
Bagel: Cream Cheese
Breakfast Burrito$12.10
Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113, Simi Valley CA 93063

Nearby restaurants

Mr Fries Man Simi Valley

It's Boba Time

CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY

FRESH & HEALTHY
CREATE YOUR OWN:
SALAD, WRAPS & BOWLS!

The Natural Cafe

