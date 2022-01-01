Go
Toast

Incontro A Tavola

Intimate, scratch-Italian with hand-made pastas and sauces.

FRENCH FRIES

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20 • $$

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)

Popular Items

Cesare$10.00
Gnocci alla Vodka$20.00
Fried Gnocchi, Spinach, Eggplant, Calabrese Peppers, Broccolini, Vodka Sauce & Grana Padano
Pollo Parmigiana$23.00
Breaded chicken breast blanketed in mozzarella & tomato sauce, accompanied by homemade tagliatelle pasta with scratch-marinara and Grana cheese.
Cesare$10.00
Paccheri Tartufati$27.00
Tender imported pasta, crumbled Italian sausage & mushroom, tossed in a rich truffle cream sauce with Grana Padano.
Salmone con Pesto$30.00
Grilled Faroe Island salmon filet finished with a citrus, arugula & fennel salad and served with roasted broccoli. *Available Gluten-Free
Zuppa$7.00
Vegetarian Minestrone or del Giorno
Costata Corta$30.00
Beef short ribs slow-braised in a vegetable & red wine reduction over tender potato gnocchi, topped with Grana Padano.
Paccheri Tartufati$27.00
Tender imported pasta, crumbled Italian sausage & mushroom, tossed in a rich truffle cream sauce with Grana Padano.
Linguine ai Frutti di Mare$32.00
Al dente imported pasta, tossed with jumbo shrimp, tender calamari, scallops, clams & mussels in your choice of either a light plum tomato or garlic & white wine sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20

South Barrington IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hampton Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in the Arboretum of South Barrington.

Wok n Fire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggology Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston