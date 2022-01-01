Indah Sushi
Sushi bar, Asian fusion restaurant and food truck serving flavorful dishes creatively designed. Open for dine in or takeout from 5-9pm daily.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
250 2nd St E • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
250 2nd St E
Whitefish MT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amazing Crepes
Casual Dining. Delicious Food.
Abruzzo Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Tupelo Grille
Come in and enjoy!!
Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe
A European-inspired boutique and cafe offering handcrafted coffees, teas, sweet & savory treats and gelato.