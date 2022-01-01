Go
Indah Sushi

Sushi bar, Asian fusion restaurant and food truck serving flavorful dishes creatively designed. Open for dine in or takeout from 5-9pm daily.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

250 2nd St E • $$

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Tempura$16.00
seasonal vegetables, drizzled in love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & garlic soy reduction, served with rice
CALIFORNIA LOVE$14.00
lump crab, avocado, cucumber, served with love sauce (sweet chili aioli)
Hot Uncle$17.00
king salmon, tempura shrimp, smoked trout, mango, red bell pepper, avocado, topped with wasabi aioli & sriracha dot
Coconut Curry Soup$7.00
Award winning! coconut curry, basil, ginger, lemon, served with rice in soup
GF & DF
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
Miso Soup$6.00
bonito broth, red onion, purple cabbage, ginger, enoki mushrooms, scallion
WEAR YOUR ROOTS$17.00
Our #1 seller! spicy smoked trout, salmon crisp, avocado, mango, finished with love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & soy reduction
{tempura style 12-14 pcs}
Yakisoba Noodles$14.00
sauteed yakisoba noodles with carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, coconut flake, add beef tenderloin, shrimp, or tofu
STUMPTOWN$14.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, drizzled in ginger soy reduction
Edamame$5.00
served warm with a house sweet chili sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

250 2nd St E

Whitefish MT

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
