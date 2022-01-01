Go
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine

Artful bowls and Indian curry with combinations of delicate grains, hearty proteins, fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments

301 Main Street #107

Popular Items

Plain Naan$3.00
Fresh hot Indian flour bread, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven
Make Your Own Bowl$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
Aloo Gobhi (Potatoes Cauliflower Mix) w/Rice$16.00
Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
Chicken Butter Masala w/Rice$17.00
Butter Chicken!
Chicken Tikka Bowl$14.00
Basmati pulau (white rice), chicken tikka, tikka sauce, crispy green beans, roasted cauliflower, tamarind-date chutney, whole milk yogurt, pickled beetroot and carrot and fresh cilantro
Garlic Naan$3.50
Fresh hot Indian flour bread topped with garlic, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven
Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice$17.00
World Famous Chicken Tikka Masala!
Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
Punjabi Samosas$6.00
Spiced potatoes, green peas and cashews in a tender pastry. Served with your choice of house made chutneys
Location

301 Main Street #107

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

