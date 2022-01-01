Go
Indarra - Pasadena

Artful bowls and Indian curry with combinations of delicate grains, hearty proteins, fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments

55 S Madison Ave

Popular Items

Today's Special$12.99
includes Samosa (1 pc.),
Choice of Signature Bowl, and
dessert Gulab jamun (indian doughnut) (1 pc.)
Butter Chicken Bowl$9.50
Artful combination of house made basmati rice, butter chicken, green beans, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cilantro
Garlic Naan$1.99
Indian most loved hot bread topped with garlic and cilantro, cooked in tandoor
Plain Naan$1.99
Indian hot bread cooked in tandoor
Add Utensils to My Order
In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. If you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart at no additional charge!
Punjabi Samosas (1 pc)$2.99
Served with your choice of house made chutneys
Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl$8.99
Artful combination of house made basmati rice, chicken, dairy free tikka masala sauce, green beans, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cilantro
Side of Rice (8 oz)$2.99
Kashmiri Lamb Bowl$11.99
Artful combination of house made basmati rice, punjabi lamb, kashmiri sauce, bombay potatoes, cilantro
Saag (Spinach) Chicken Bowl$8.99
Artful combination of house made basmati rice, chicken, dairy free spinach saag, charred peppers & onions, cilantro
Location

55 S Madison Ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
