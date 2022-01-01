Go
Toast

Inday

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

1133 Broadway • $

Avg 4.3 (696 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1133 Broadway

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar Benno

No reviews yet

Benno is the eponymous fine-dining restaurant from acclaimed Chef Jonathan Benno. The menu focuses on the area where Italy and France meet at Liguria and Provence, while highlighting additional regions along the Mediterranean coast. Located in the landmarked The Evelyn Hotel, the historic space was meticulously restored, preserving many original details within the restaurant. The custom Art Deco-inspired design blends the grandeur of “old New-York” with a modern aesthetic. The design, cuisine, and service at Benno all aim to create a sense of elegance and refinement, but also fun and celebration.

SVK - NYC 23rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

scen

No reviews yet

A collective of scientists, developers and artists that aim to advance nutrition for the health of humans and nature. Building a scalable, circular farm-to-table model for every environment.
Our philosophy will be accessible via omnichannel strategy pairing our own retail with D2C consumer products.
We will debut a tech-forward store with unique compositions from our nutritionists and chefs in New York end of November while becoming one of the only certified zero-waste food companies. As an introduction, we will launch the first whole food, plant-based nutrition bar in home compostable packaging next month which will be available in-store and online.

Gramercy Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston