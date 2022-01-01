Brewpubs & Breweries
Indeed Brewing Company - Milwaukee
Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
530 South Second Street, Milwaukee WI 53204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fermentorium Barrel House - Wauwatosa
No Reviews
6933 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurant