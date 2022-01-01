Brewpubs & Breweries
Indeed Brewing Company
Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis MN 55413
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
No Reviews
754 Randolph Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurant