Brewpubs & Breweries

Indeed Brewing Company

Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

711 NE 15th Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Menu

Most Popular

Boon
$12.00

Blueberry Basil Hard Kombucha | 8.2% ABV | Gluten Free

Strawberry Fields Flight Night
$45.00

Strawberry Fields Infusions (4 total)

Manhattan Cherry Dust Bottle
$20.00

Rye barrel aged sour red ale with cherries | 10.2% ABV

Candy Flip Bottle
$20.00

Barrel aged sour with raspberry, strawberry, and passionfruit | 7.3% ABV

Patchwork Bottle
$20.00

Barrel aged sour red ale with raspberries, blackberries, & blueberries | 7.3% ABV

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis MN 55413

Gallery

