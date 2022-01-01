Go
Independence Food Truck

At Independence Food Truck we aim to have quality food at affordable prices. Stop in and give us a try.

486 Elm Street

Popular Items

Popular Items

Sunkist$2.00
Double Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.00
Two Fried Eggs, w/American Cheese on
a Grilled Roll
Pulled Pork w/Cheese$9.50
Slow cooked in brown sugar,
vegetable broth and sweet bbq sauce,
topped with homemade coleslaw on
a grilled onion bun.
Deep Fried Hash Brown$1.50
Deep Fried to a Golden Brown
Deep Fried Chips$3.50
Served w/Homemade French Onion Dip
Steak House Chili w/Cheese$5.50
12oz cup of slow cooked homemade
chili with chunks of beef, kidney bean,
green pepper, onion, tomatoes, and
a blend of spices topped with
shredded cheese.
Hot Dog$3.50
Juicy deep fried, served on
a grilled hotdog roll w/your choice
of condiments.
Cheese Burger$9.00
Fresh ground beef served on a
grilled bun topped with lettuce,
and tomato and your choice of condiments.
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Deep fried chicken breast
served on a grilled bun topped
with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Super Roast Beef w/Cheese$10.50
Slow roasted every day in house. This tender
sandwich is thinly shaved, and prepared
to order, on a grilled onion bun.
(Try it as a 3 Way or 4 Way)
Location

486 Elm Street

Biddeford ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
