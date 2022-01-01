Independence restaurants you'll love

Go
Independence restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Independence

Independence's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Independence restaurants

Tavern 24 image

 

Tavern 24

825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY, INDEPENDENCE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Wings$10.00
8 Applewood smoked chicken wings finished off char-grilled or trashed (smoked & fried) w/ bleu cheese or ranch & celery.
The Highnooner$12.00
Our 1/2 pound burger w/ honey whiskey bbq sauce, smoked gouda cheese, smoked bacon, fried onion rings, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin squeaky white cheddar cheese curds fried into gooey bites w/ marinara or ranch.
More about Tavern 24
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn image

 

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn

201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
App Brussels$8.00
Granny Smith apples, prosciutto, pistachios and a sweet apple cider gastrique.
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Gluten-free. Grilled 8 oz Norwegian salmon. Creamy sweet potato risotto, crispy Brussels tossed in a sweet apple cider glaze and citrus butter sauce.
Truman Chicken$22.00
Half Harry Truman's famous fried chicken recipe, half traditionally breaded and fried with a chili ancho glaze. Garlic whipped potatoes and blackened French beans.
More about Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
V's Italiano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

V's Italiano Ristorante

10819 E US Highway 40, Independence

Avg 4.5 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccini
Spaghetti
Fettuccini
More about V's Italiano Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Charlie D's Express

12323 east us hwy 40, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drumstick$1.00
Individual chicken drumstick
Wing$1.50
Individual Chicken wing
Fried Fish Family Meal$38.00
Choice of 2lbs of Catfish or Basa, choice of 2 16oz sides and a box of fries
More about Charlie D's Express
Restaurant banner

 

Up Dog

114 N Liberty St, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Up Dog
Restaurant banner

 

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jerusalem Cafe - Independence
Restaurant banner

 

El Pico Mexican Restaurant

106 W Maple Ave, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Pico Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Verona

206 W Lexington, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cafe Verona
Restaurant banner

 

Square Pizza

208 W Maple Ave, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Square Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Courthouse Exchange Restaurant

113 W Lexington, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Courthouse Exchange Restaurant
Map

More near Independence to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston