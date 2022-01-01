Independence restaurants you'll love
More about Tavern 24
Tavern 24
825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY, INDEPENDENCE
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$10.00
8 Applewood smoked chicken wings finished off char-grilled or trashed (smoked & fried) w/ bleu cheese or ranch & celery.
|The Highnooner
|$12.00
Our 1/2 pound burger w/ honey whiskey bbq sauce, smoked gouda cheese, smoked bacon, fried onion rings, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin squeaky white cheddar cheese curds fried into gooey bites w/ marinara or ranch.
More about Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE
|Popular items
|App Brussels
|$8.00
Granny Smith apples, prosciutto, pistachios and a sweet apple cider gastrique.
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
Gluten-free. Grilled 8 oz Norwegian salmon. Creamy sweet potato risotto, crispy Brussels tossed in a sweet apple cider glaze and citrus butter sauce.
|Truman Chicken
|$22.00
Half Harry Truman's famous fried chicken recipe, half traditionally breaded and fried with a chili ancho glaze. Garlic whipped potatoes and blackened French beans.
More about V's Italiano Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
V's Italiano Ristorante
10819 E US Highway 40, Independence
|Popular items
|Fettuccini
|Spaghetti
More about Charlie D's Express
Charlie D's Express
12323 east us hwy 40, Independence
|Popular items
|Drumstick
|$1.00
Individual chicken drumstick
|Wing
|$1.50
Individual Chicken wing
|Fried Fish Family Meal
|$38.00
Choice of 2lbs of Catfish or Basa, choice of 2 16oz sides and a box of fries
More about Up Dog
Up Dog
114 N Liberty St, Independence
More about Jerusalem Cafe - Independence
Jerusalem Cafe - Independence
18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence
More about El Pico Mexican Restaurant
El Pico Mexican Restaurant
106 W Maple Ave, Independence
More about Cafe Verona
Cafe Verona
206 W Lexington, Independence
More about Square Pizza
Square Pizza
208 W Maple Ave, Independence
More about Courthouse Exchange Restaurant
Courthouse Exchange Restaurant
113 W Lexington, Independence