Cheesecake in Independence
Independence restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Tavern 24
Tavern 24
825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY, INDEPENDENCE
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake topped with strawberry puree, strawberries and whipped cream.
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$6.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake topped with caramel sauce and sea salt.
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$6.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake topped w/ chocolate sauce, shaved chocolate & whipped cream.