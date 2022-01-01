Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
Independence
/
Independence
/
Cobbler
Independence restaurants that serve cobbler
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE
Avg 4.6
(1296 reviews)
Apple Cobbler
$9.00
More about Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
Charlie D's Express
12323 east us hwy 40, Independence
No reviews yet
Peach Cobbler
$4.00
More about Charlie D's Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Independence
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Hummus
Green Beans
Ravioli
Prime Ribs
More near Independence to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Blue Springs
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston