Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Independence
/
Independence
/
Coleslaw
Independence restaurants that serve coleslaw
Tavern 24
825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY, INDEPENDENCE
No reviews yet
Coleslaw Side
$4.00
Crisp house recipe coleslaw.
More about Tavern 24
Southern Luv BBQ
109 E Lexington Ave, Independence
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Southern Luv BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Independence
Fish And Chips
Chocolate Cake
Steak Sandwiches
Prime Ribs
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
More near Independence to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Blue Springs
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston