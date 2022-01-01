Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Independence

Go
Independence restaurants
Toast

Independence restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Tavern 24

825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY, INDEPENDENCE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw Side$4.00
Crisp house recipe coleslaw.
More about Tavern 24
Consumer pic

 

Southern Luv BBQ

109 E Lexington Ave, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Southern Luv BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Independence

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Cake

Steak Sandwiches

Prime Ribs

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Independence to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston