Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Independence
/
Independence
/
French Fries
Independence restaurants that serve french fries
Charlie D's Express - 12323 east us hwy 40
12323 east us hwy 40, Independence
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
More about Charlie D's Express - 12323 east us hwy 40
Cafe Verona - 206 W Lexington
206 W Lexington, Independence
No reviews yet
Kid French Fries
$3.50
More about Cafe Verona - 206 W Lexington
Browse other tasty dishes in Independence
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Prime Ribs
Green Beans
Hummus
Ravioli
Penne
Spaghetti
More near Independence to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Blue Springs
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston