Garlic parmesan in Independence

Independence restaurants
Independence restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Tavern 24 image

 

Tavern 24

825 N Dakota Drive, 24 HWY, INDEPENDENCE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Parmesan (2oz)$0.50
More about Tavern 24
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Verona - 206 W Lexington

206 W Lexington, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.50
More about Cafe Verona - 206 W Lexington

